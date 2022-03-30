(Bloomberg) -- Stock investors were spooked Tuesday when the U.S. yield curve briefly inverted. They needn’t have been, according to Truist Advisory Services.

The two-year yield had exceeded the 10-year for the first time since 2019, raising fears that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases may cause a recession and upend stock market gains.

However, there have been seven yield curve inversions since 1978, with the S&P 500 Index rising five out of the seven times on a three-month, six-month and 12-month basis following the initial inversion, data from Truist Advisory Services show.

“It’s important to recognize that there have been varying and at times long lead times between an inversion and recession, and several other economic indicators are not yet confirming its message,” Keith Lerner, Truist’s co-chief investment officer, said in a note to clients. “The yield curve inversion has not been a great near-term sell signal for the market.”

When a curve inverts -- with short-term rates rising above long-term rates -- it is often seen as a recession indicator. The average time from the inversion to the next recession has averaged 16 months, yet the range has varied from six months to 24 months, according to Lerner. The shortest period from inversion to recession was following the August 2019 signal that occurred before the pandemic, while the longest time from inversion to an economic downturn was 24 months prior to the global financial crisis.

Lerner pointed out that the U.S. unemployment rate, which stood at 3.8% in February and was the lowest level since February 2020, before the pandemic battered the economy, tends to increase for three months in a row before signaling a recession.

To be sure, risks remain for investors, even though Truist expects the stock market’s upward trajectory to remain intact. Progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine remain uncertain. And the shift in Fed policy will likely continue to inject volatility into markets as investors assess the risks to economic and earnings growth from elevated inflation.

“While markets may be able to squeeze a bit higher considering forward earnings estimates continue to power higher, our view is the upside is likely limited to a few percent near term as markets digest the recent gains and wait to gain a better gauge of the corporate profits picture as earnings season kicks off in a few weeks,” Lerner said.

