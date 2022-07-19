(Bloomberg) -- There’s something about 3%.

That’s the level on 10-year notes where Treasury investors’ fear of missing out on a higher-running yield appears to be kicking in again, amid concern an economic slump might soon make that kind of number a thing of the past.

A selloff in US sovereign debt on Monday saw the 10-year yield rise back up to that, but it didn’t last long. The benchmark climbed as high as 3.5% in mid-June on the back of inflation fears, but it’s struggled to maintain that altitude amid recession fears and the haven-buying that encourages.

The market narrative for much of this year has been one of inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate increases moving yields higher. But even with that dynamic in place, the 10-year yield has been above 3% on only part or all of around a quarter of this year’s trading days. Market participants who might have missed out on forays above that level look to be doing just that.

Blake Gwinn, head of US rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets, is among those who predict market participants will snap up the securities when the yield hits that level.

“Similar to how many spent H1 22 kicking themselves for not being short enough, or exiting shorts too early, long-end investors may start to feel the window for adding bonds at 3.00%+ this cycle closing –- we think a real money FOMO bid might start kicking in,” he wrote in a note to clients.

Some of those piling in may be hedge funds. Investors based in the Cayman Islands -- a popular domicile for leveraged investors -- bought a net $75.9 billion of Treasuries in May, the most in official data going back to 2001. That was the month when the 10-year yield popped above 3% for the first time since 2018.

Treasuries crept higher Tuesday after a selloff across the curve Monday. the 10-year yield, currently the lowest among major benchmark US tenors, retreated one basis point to 2.98% in early Asian trading, after climbing as high as 3.02% on Monday.

A big chunk of investor appetite for longer-term paper is coming from fear the Fed, in its battle to contain inflation with aggressive rate hikes, might drive the economy into recession. Apple Inc. underscored those concerns Monday due to reports the company has reined in hiring and spending plans.

Read More: Apple Joins Fellow Tech Giants in Putting a Lid on Hiring

Concern over slowing growth has helped weigh on longer-maturity yields and has already inverted several keenly watched spreads, including that between two- and 10-year notes.

Market pricing indicates a 75-basis-point hike is the most likely outcome at the Fed’s July 26-27 meeting, and traders are also anticipating a peak in the fed funds benchmark of around 3.5% either late this year or early 2023. Rates don’t even need to go that high before they start dragging on the real economy, with officials indicating the neutral rate is somewhere around 2.25% to 2.5%.

Those concerns are providing fuel for the kind of buying at the longer-end that’s helping to cap rates within the neighborhood of 3%.

The market seems to be saying the probability of hard landing is rising as expectations grow that Fed policy will become more restrictive, according to Gwinn, who says “buying in the long-end may start to pick up in coming weeks.”

