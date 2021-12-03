(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields climbed, led by the two-year note’s, after U.S. employment data showed underlying strength and wage pressures viewed as likely to keep the Federal Reserve on a path toward tightening monetary policy next year.

Yields initially declined after the November nonfarm payrolls increase of 210,000 was less than half the median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. However a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.2% from 4.6% along with wage gains and increased labor-force participation painted a more complicated picture. The policy-sensitive two-year note’s yield, which dipped to a session low 0.581% minutes before the data were released, subsequently climbed to 0.649%, within a basis point of its 2021 high reached Nov. 24.

Overall, the jobs data were seen as allowing the Fed to proceed with a faster wind-down of its asset purchases -- which Chair Jerome Powell and several other central bank officials this week said was called for in light of persistent inflation -- and possibly to begin raising rates by the middle of 2022.

“The turn-around in the two-year note is the market figuring out that this is not a disappointing payroll report that takes the Fed out,” Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager for systematic fixed income at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “The narrative is still the same, pricing in the acceleration. How far the market gets ahead of the Fed and whether the market can push the Fed to go even further than that is kind of the next phase.”

Derailing the Fed from accelerating the taper will require weaker energy prices and evidence that supply-chain pressures are easing, said Thierry Wizman, a currency and interest-rate strategist at Macquarie Capital in New York.

“The report was good, especially with the unemployment rate lower and the employment-to-population ratio higher, this still signals a tight labor market,” Wizman said.

