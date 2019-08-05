(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields dropped to a new three-year low and markets priced in a more aggressive pace of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as the U.S.-China trade war worsened.

As China let the yuan slide on Monday, spurring fears of a currency war, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields declined as much as eight basis points to 1.76%. Swap markets show traders now expect the U.S. central bank to ease by 100 basis points by December 2020, a quarter point more than what was priced in after the FOMC cut rates last week.

“Central bank intervention including from the Fed will likely ramp up as PMIs around the world continue to tumble in the wake of the trade war,” said George Boubouras, director at Salter Brothers Asset Management Pty in Melbourne. “Treasury yields are going to head lower by year end as we see fresh downgrades of global growth.”

Bonds rallied while investors dumped stocks and emerging-market currencies after China set its daily reference yuan rate at its weakest this year. Fears of an escalation in the trade war were further fanned after it was reported that the Chinese government had asked state-owned enterprises to suspend imports of U.S. agricultural products.

China’s decisions reverberated across markets, as a weakening of the yuan past the 7 per dollar mark spurred speculation of a full-fledged currency war. The yuan’s decline reflects expectations of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, and doesn’t mean it won’t rebound, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement.

Traders sought safety in bonds, with New Zealand’s benchmark yield dropping to a new record low of 1.29%. Japan’s 10-year fell 2.5 basis points to as low as minus 0.2%, the lowest since July 2016. That’s at the bottom of the Bank of Japan’s targeted range.

“The move has been led by the broad risk-averse sentiment on worries about the escalating U.S.-China trade dispute,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. “The BOJ will stay sidelined to monitor the situation for now, but it will have to step in at some point to halt the drop in yields.”

