(Bloomberg) -- Any further selloff in Treasuries could get an added boost from mortgage-related hedging flows, which may ramp up should benchmark yields climb past 1.43%.

That’s the view of Morgan Stanley strategists who calculated mortgage servicers would need to sell twice as much duration to hedge positions at that level than they would have to buy if yields dropped to 0.93%. That would translate into $4.7 billion in selling pressure of 10-year Treasury equivalents per basis point move if yields climb to the higher level.

“We think that investors should be short U.S. 10-year rates, and are forecasting 1.8% by year-end,” strategists including Andrew Sheets and Jay Bacow wrote in a note dated Monday. “A rise in yields would get to the point of peak mortgage convexity.”

The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 1.31% on Tuesday in Asian trading.

Mortgage Hedge

Convexity hedging flows stem from the fact that many Americans lose interest in refinancing their old mortgages when Treasury yields rise. With fewer paydowns, mortgage portfolios collect payments for longer than expected, in effect increasing their duration.

To compensate, they unload Treasury bonds they hold with long maturities or adjust derivatives positions. With the mortgage-backed bond market worth about $7 trillion, these flows can exacerbate moves in Treasuries, particularly when so-called convexity trigger points are hit -- yield levels that force players to act.

For more on how convexity hedging works, click here.

After hitting the lowest levels since February last month, benchmark yields are rising again as Federal Reserve officials slowly prepare investors for a reduction in monthly bond purchases.

Still, while bouts of convexity hedging have proved instrumental for bond moves in the past, the impact may be more muted in recent years. The Fed now owns around a third of the mortgage market and it doesn’t hedge, with another third or so held by U.S. banks, which also tend to stand pat.

