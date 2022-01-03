(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged on the first trading day of 2022 in a flush of economic optimism that lifted U.S. stocks, drew a raft of corporate bond sales and reinforced expectations for at least three Federal Reserve rate hikes this year.

Benchmark yields climbed across the curve, led by the policy-sensitive five-year note, which rose nearly 8 basis points to 1.34%. The two-year yield topped 0.79%, its highest level since March 2020.

This week is replete with key economic events -- led by the December employment report and the release of the minutes of the Fed’s last meeting -- with the potential to build a case for rate hikes starting sooner than May, the current expectation.

“The week ahead offers very little that will undermine efforts to bring forward tightening expectations in the run-up to the December payrolls report,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Based on current interest-rate futures prices, the first increase in the fed funds target is estimated for May, with 77 basis points of tightening expected by the end of the year. Strategists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Treasury yields will end 2022 at higher levels, with the two-year climbing to 1.12% and 10-year notes reaching 2.04%.

(Corrects year in first paragraph)

