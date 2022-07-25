(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields rebounded Monday after a major swoon in the final days of last week as traders brace for a wave of new debt sales and a widely expected three-quarter percentage point interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve Wednesday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose as much as 9 basis points to 2.84% while those on 30-year bonds rose as much as 10 basis points to 3.07%, extending a retreat from highs after Dallas regional manufacturing activity for July was weaker than forecast. Ten-year yields hovered around 2.82% at 11 a.m. New York time.

The rebound in yields comes after 10-year rates tumbled a total of 27 basis points on Thursday and Friday, with the first contraction in US business activity in two years stoking recession concerns during the last day of the week.

The US Treasury department will sell a total of $129 billion of notes and bonds, beginning Monday with a $45 billion sized auction of 2-year debt. Traders may also be hedging their bets ahead of the Fed meeting, after which Chair Jerome Powell will speak to reporters about the path for policy in the coming months. The first reading on second-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday may also help shape the outlook.

“Our mantra during our daily investment committee meetings is still don’t fight the Fed” as they are “absolutely going to raise rates a lot more,” said Barbara Ann Bernard, founder of hedge fund Wincrest Capital. “So we are being really cautious, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride. And the cost of capital will keep rising as the Fed works to bring down inflation.”

Monday’s note sale will be followed by a $46 billion auction of 5-year notes on Tuesday and a $38 billion issue of 7-year notes on Thursday. Traders typically try to push yields higher before the bidding closes to juice their returns by causing a higher coupon rate on the sale.

The latest MLIV Pulse survey showed the majority of respondents see low odds that the Fed can bring down inflation without triggering a recession. Most also say the 10-year yield will peak at a rate of less than 3.7% for the current cycle.

There’s also a sense among some investors that traders have gotten a bit ahead of things, pricing in sharp Fed rate cuts next year due to fears of an economic downturn. That’s helped yields creep higher Monday as well. After peaking at around 3.5% at the end of this year or early next, traders see the US central bank reducing the benchmark rate as soon as the first half of next year.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. told clients in a note Friday that they are doubtful that the Fed will reduce rates so quickly in 2023. And a reversal of market-based bets for Fed rate cuts could add fuel to the rebound in yields.

“I see the market’s pricing in of Fed cuts as premature,” said Tracy Chen, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, who expects Treasury yields to take another run higher through the remainder of the year as the Fed keeps boosting policy rates to possibly as high as around 4%.

