(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will most likely fail to tame inflation without driving the economy into a ditch, according to the results of the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

Among more than 1,300 people surveyed, about a third said 10-year Treasury yields will peak in a range of 3.4% to 3.7% over the next nine months as the US central bank raises rates.

The optimists can say those yield levels aren’t far from the 3.5% high seen this year, so overall losses wouldn’t be much worse than what was seen in mid-June.

The survey was conducted July 18-22, which opens the possibility that at least some of last week’s improving outlook on bonds isn’t reflected in the data. The responses are from terminal users and online customers.

