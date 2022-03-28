(Bloomberg) -- The surge in long-term Treasury yields has gotten fuel from traders marking up expectations for how high the Federal Reserve will raise its overnight lending rate, making that peak a potential key to how bad the record-setting bond rout will get.

The market has boosted its estimate of the so-called terminal rate -- or where the rate will be once the central bank stops tightening monetary policy -- to just under 3%, according to the pricing of eurodollar futures contracts. That’s up from around 2% in early February.

The jump comes after the Fed started raising rates this month and officials lifted their projections for where the key benchmark will end up in the coming years amid mounting concern about the highest inflation in decades. That’s sent Treasury yields surging across the board, hit bondholders with the steepest losses on record, and diven some long-term rates below short-term ones, signaling expectations that growth will slow significantly. Ten-year yields reached 2.55% Monday, the highest since May 2019.

“The terminal rate has risen to 3% largely as the market is pricing in a perfect storm,” said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities Inc., which forecasts the 10-year Treasury yield will rise to 2.65% by the end of this year and 2.75% by March 2023. “In other words, the market is pricing in the Fed likely having to overshoot neutral since inflation will likely be above target for quite some time.”

The Fed this month lifted rates for the first time since 2018 and signaled it will continue to raise them at all six remaining meetings this year, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that bumps of 50 basis points are possible if warranted.

In the Fed’s latest so-called dot plot, officials’ median projection was for the target rate to end 2022 at about 1.9% and rise to about 2.8% in 2023. That exceeds the officials’ 2.375% estimate for the long-run neutral rate, or the level that won’t stimulate or slow growth.

“Longer-term rates will need to go up,” Neil Dutta, head of economics at Renaissance Macro Research said in a note Monday. “It is likely that in the coming months, the Fed acknowledges that neutral rates are higher. Certainly, with the long bond selling off in recent weeks, the Fed has some cover to signal higher terminal rates -- they can go further without breaking the economy.”

The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index has lost 6.4% this year through March 25, leaving it on course for its worst quarterly losses since the records begin in 1973.

Eurodollar contracts see the Fed having to go on to cut rates by the end of 2024. That shows derivative traders doubt the Fed will be able to pull off the soft-landing it hopes for.

Read more: Fed’s Best Hope Increasingly Looks Like a ‘Semi-Hard’ Landing

U.S. five-year yields climbed over those on 30-year bonds earlier on Monday for the first time since 2006. Five-year and 30-year yields are both now hovering around 2.55%.

“Curve inversion signals that the market is saying that the Fed will need to choose between soft landing and getting inflation down to target,” TD’s Misra said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.