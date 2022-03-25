(Bloomberg) -- Swaps traders priced in a full two percentage points of additional Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes for 2022 as Treasury yields surged anew on Friday, led by the short end of the curve.

The moves came amid ongoing developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and following more hawkish policy predictions by one of Wall Street’s biggest banks. Two-year Treasury yields surged their highest since May 2019, at one stage jumping more than 15 basis points. While the curve flattened, even the long-end saw large jumps in yields with the 30-year rate shifting up by more than 10 basis points.

The swap rate on the December 2022 contract linked to that month’s Fed meeting jumped as much as 14 basis points to 2.41%, more than 200 basis points above the current effective fed funds rate of 0.33%.

The shifts came after economists at Citigroup Inc. predicted that multi-decade high inflation would trigger the Fed to boost its policy rate by a half-point at each of its the next four meetings. While expectations for additional Fed rate increases have been rising steadily for weeks -- including a call by Goldman Sachs on March 21 for half-point hikes in May and June -- the Citigroup call is among the most aggressive to date.

“The front end of the Treasury curve is getting hammered,” from Citigroup’s new Fed call, said Andy Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance. “We think street is being too aggressive as to how rapid rate rises will derail the economy.”

Read More: Citi Sees Fed Raising Rates by Half Point at Next Four Meetings

Investors also are monitoring developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the possible economic fallout and inflationary consequences. Friday’s sharp rise in yields coincided with the Russian military saying it’s focusing on taking full control of the Donbas region, a possible sign of reduced ambitions.

Oil declined Friday as the European Union held off on banning Russian crude imports while reaching agreement with the U.S. to cut reliance on Russian fuel.

Ten-year inflation expectations, as measured by the gap between nominal Treasury yields and those linked to consumer prices changes, this week reached a new record high above 3%. Consumers’ long-run inflation expectation, as measured by the University of Michigan, remained in check in March at 3%, relative to a one-year inflation expectation of 5.4%.

The Citi analysts warned that the Fed could implement a 75-basis-point hike “if inflation unexpectedly accelerates or long-term inflation expectations rise rapidly,” such as seeing consumers anticipate price gains above 3.5% in the University of Michigan survey.

