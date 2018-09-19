(Bloomberg) -- Liftoff may finally have arrived for yields in the world’s biggest debt market. That’s good news for the fast-money crowd that’s rarely been more bearishly positioned on 10-year Treasury futures.

Yields on all maturities have taken flight this week, with longer-dated rates leading the charge higher. That’s despite recent warnings by DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach that a “massive increase” in short positions against 10-year and 30-year Treasury markets could spur a short squeeze. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note has surged firmly above the much-watched 3 percent mark and on Wednesday reached as high as 3.09 percent, a level unseen since May. The most recent moves have reversed, in part, some of the relentless curve flattening that’s been seen this year, pushing some yield gaps to the widest levels in more than a month.

Investor concern about the risks of a full-blown global trade war is easing. Premier Li Keqiang said China won’t devalue its currency in order to make its exports more competitive, even after the latest exchange of tariff salvos with America. Sentiment is being helped by a buoyant U.S. economy, too. Investors’ belief in the prospects for Federal Reserve tightening also appears to be growing, while rising share prices around the world have dimmed flight-to-quality demand for government debt, putting upward pressure on U.S. yields.

“We are breaking out,” said Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities Inc. “People had gotten a little complacent regarding the Fed keeping rates lower for longer and the yield curve staying flat. And now also there is a growing number of people who see possibilities for trade deals, which is good for global growth.”

The 10-year rate is on course to plow through it’s current 2018 peak of 3.13 percent set in May, said Tchir, who sees it rising in coming weeks to as high as 3.25 percent. He also expects the yield curve to steepen and warns that waning demand from pension funds could hurt demand for longer-term U.S. debt.

All that could prove a boon for those punting against Treasuries, and painful for those holding long positions. Hedge funds and other large speculators have a near-record short position in 10-year Treasury futures, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Asset managers, on the other hand, appear to remain resolutely bullish.

