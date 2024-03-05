(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Treecorp is on the look out for a partner for part of its 90% shareholding interest in Coritiba, a football club in Brazil’s southern state of Parana, according to people familiar with the situation.

Treecorp is working with London-based Oakwell Sports Advisory to help it seek a partner, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public.

Treecorp, which has committed to invest $100 million in the club over 10 years, would ideally like to team with a multi-club owner that could fit Coritiba into its structure, one of the people said. It could also pair up with a strategic partner that could help the club be more competitive, the person said. The firm is also keen to bring in the latest technology, the person added.

Representatives for Treecorp, Coritiba and Oakwell declined to comment.

Treecorp, a Brazilian financial group, agreed to buy control of Coritiba last May after a change in the law allowing clubs to seek outside investment. In recent years, teams such as Botafogo, Vasco da Gama and Bahia have all been bought out.

Like many Brazilian football clubs, Coritiba has enjoyed a healthy pipeline of players who have gone on to play in Europe after earning fees for their home club. Winger Igor Paixão signed a five-year deal with Feyenoord in Holland in 2022 after playing for Coritiba. In 2020, Manchester City brought in the then 17-year-old defender Yan Couto from Coritiba. He’s now playing on loan at Spain’s surprise pacesetters, Girona FC.

Oakwell, a strategic and financial adviser for the sport and sports technology industry, last year advised the International Tennis Federation on the sale of a minority stake in the Billie Jean King Cup tennis tournament.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.