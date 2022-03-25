(Bloomberg) -- Swedish industrial group Trelleborg AB has agreed to sell its Wheel Systems unit to Yokohama Rubber Company for 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on a cash and debt free basis.

For Trelleborg, the divestment of the tire manufacturing business means it can focus more on “engineered polymer solutions” for its key markets such as healthcare, automation and aerospace, according to a statement on Friday.

The sale “improves our profitability and capital efficiency, while the transaction also reduces our cyclicality,” Trelleborg Chief Executive Officer Peter Nilsson said.

The deal will result in an estimated capital gain of 6 billion Swedish kronor ($639 million) for Trelleborg and it is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2022.

“The transaction also prompts a review of our financial targets to be communicated at a later stage,” the CEO said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.