(Bloomberg) -- Hi, I’m Leo from Bloomberg's UK breaking news team, catching you up on this morning’s business stories. Sign up here to get The London Rush delivered directly to your inbox very soon.

Burberry cut its profit forecast in an unscheduled update, pointing to slower luxury demand and a sales drop in December. It’s the latest reminder of households’ reluctance to splash out on big-ticket items and fancy scarves or trenchcoats. GDP figures for November showed a small gain this morning, but not enough to rule out a technical recession for the end of 2023.

So, if we were counting on the luxury sector to pull us out of a recession, we might need to keep the receipt.

What’s your take? Ping me on X, LinkedIn or drop me an email at lkehnscherpe@bloomberg.net.

What We’re Watching

A thaw? The temperature of London’s IPO market, like its weather, popped just above freezing this morning, with not one, but TWO new companies planning to list. Namely, The London Tunnels, a developer of the once-secret tunnels used by spies who inspired the creation of James Bond, and Kazakhstan flag carrier Air Astana.

Metro Bank’s finance chief James Hopkinson is stepping down after less than two years on the job. The move comes after the challenger bank spent the last few months securing a rescue deal that shored up confidence in its shares and finances.

HSBC must face a $1 billion lawsuit accusing it of poaching dozens of employees and stealing trade secrets from Silicon Valley Bank shortly after its acquisition by First Citizens. HSBC said it will “vigorously” defend itself.

Global Catch-Up

Houthis vow more ship attacks after US and UK airstrikes. Follow the latest here.

Large backers of private equity are asking for their money back.

US bank stocks are set for a high-stakes earnings showdown today.

Markets Today: Burberry & GDP

Here’s your daily snap analysis from Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog:

Forgive us for having two things on the mind on this Friday morning. First up, the GDP reading for the UK was a little better than had been anticipated but doesn’t really change the overall picture. Though growth bounced back and was ahead of expectations, it probably won’t be enough to prevent the UK falling into a technical recession — when we have two consecutive quarters of output contraction. We’ll have to wait for the December numbers to confirm that.

Moving from the macro to the micro and the update this morning from Burberry. We’ve had a stream of pretty good performances from the retail sector this past couple of weeks — Next, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Marks & Spencer — that have then received mixed receptions from investors in the stock market. But they’ve all shown that demand from consumers is holding up for the established high street names.

Burberry’s update indicates that is distinctly not the case for luxury goods. Results will probably vary across the industry, but it for sure appears that not too many folks were treated to Burberry scarves at Christmas.

— Sam Unsted

Check Bloomberg UK’s Markets Today blog for updates all day.

City Moves

Sackville Capital, founded by former Goldman executive Nasir Alsharif, hired Benson Li as its head of investments. Goldman rates trader Urvashi Chahal joined Millennium. Brevan Howard hired former Santander UK executive Duke Dayal as its finance chief. Abrdn’s Albane Poulin left to become Gravis Capital’s head of private credit. Ares tapped Hayfin’s Stefano Questa as European co-head for Alternative Credit. Arbuthnot Latham hired Coutts’ Carolyn Moore as private banking head for executives and professionals. Finally, the Sunday Times’ Nick Greenslade joined CVC-backed Teneo as an MD for strategic sports advisory.

What’s Next

Fresh UK jobless and inflation data, ever so crucial for informing rate-cut expectations, will be investors’ focus next week. On the corporate front, we’ll get updates from Ocado, Deliveroo, Flutter, and Wise.

Pub Quiz

A pub (we’re taking this section quite literal today) associated with Jack the Ripper has been put up for sale after its owner filed for insolvency. Do you know the east London pub’s name?

--With assistance from Gabriela Mello.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.