(Bloomberg) -- Riwi Corp., a survey technology firm whose client list includes Bank of America Corp., plans to push ahead with acquisitions to capitalize on demand for data about economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

The Toronto-based microcap plans to decide on its financing strategy during the second or third quarter of the year, Chief Executive Officer Greg Wong said. The company is currently is in talks with private lenders and bankers about financing alternatives, he said.

“We’re looking to grow both organically and through acquisitions,” Wong said in an interview. “We are definitely looking to do a raise, whether it’s going to be done through debt or through going back to the markets.”

Last month, the company announced a partnership with David Woo, a former Bank of America and Barclays strategist, to put in place a series of indexes tracking geopolitical risk.

That deal includes a Military Conflict Risk Index that tracks the real-time views of citizens physically close to five major geopolitical hot zones, including Iran, Russia and Ukraine, to help test local support for each leader’s approach to the conflict.

Riwi developed a technology called “random domain intercept” surveys. It captures web traffic from dormant and inactive web domains and delivers a survey to those users based on their location, without capturing any personal identifiable information. Riwi says it can place surveys in field in less than 24 hours and results can be updated hourly.

“The data space right now is highly fragmented,” said Wong. “We’ve got a number of large financial services organizations that are customers, and those customers can benefit from additional data sets.”

