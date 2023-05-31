Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Musk’s China Visit

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk met more government officials on the second day of his trip to China, having opened his first visit since before the pandemic by emphasizing the importance of maintaining ties with the nation. The billionaire met with Jin Zhuanglong, China’s minister for industry and information technology, in Beijing on Wednesday. The pair exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles, according to a statement from the ministry.

Iowa Building Collapse

At least two people were unaccounted-for and thought to still be inside an apartment building that partially collapsed in Iowa over the weekend, The New York Times reported. More than a dozen people were escorted out of the six-story building after it collapsed, and officials are still working to search and rescue the remaining two.

Djokovic on Kosovo

The Kosovo Olympic Committee has called for the International Olympic Committee and International Tennis Federation to take disciplinary action against tennis player Novak Djokovic after writing a message that appeared to reference Kosovo’s state of independence, CNN reported. After his win over Aleksandar Kovacevic, the world’s No. 3 wrote “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence” on a camera lens. That “breached the fundamental principle of the IOC charter on the point of political neutrality and involved yet another political statement in sport,” Ismet Krasniqi, the president of the Kosovo Olympic Committee, said in a letter addressed to the IOC.

Disney Movie Controversy

Florida teachers and members of the community attended a school board meeting after an investigation was opened into a teacher who showed the Disney movie Strange World in class, USA Today reported. The Hernando County School teacher is facing backlash after showing the film, which has an openly LGBTQ+ character in a main role.

Debt Ceiling Vote

The debt-limit deal struck by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy is heading toward a vote Wednesday in the House of Representatives after clearing a crucial procedural hurdle with just days remaining to avoid a U.S. default. Legislation to suspend the U.S. borrowing ceiling for a period and cap federal spending was advanced by the House Rules committee Tuesday night on a 7-6 margin, sending it to a vote on final passage by the full House.

--With assistance from Jarrell Dillard and Chunying Zhang.