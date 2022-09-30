(Bloomberg) -- Trevor Noah, the South African host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, said he will leave the job after seven years.

Noah made the announcement in a recorded segment posted on Twitter on Thursday night US time. He took over the role from comedian Jon Stewart, who transformed the cable channel’s program into a cultural powerhouse as host from 1995 to 2015.

“I want to thank the audience for an amazing seven years, it’s been wild, it’s been truly wild,” he said, listing “the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey -- more pandemic.”

“I’ve loved hosting the show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys,” Noah said. “But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

Noah didn’t say when his last episode would be, only that the timing of his departure would be announced later. He cited a desire to perform standup on tour as a reason he was moving on.

“It’s not instant, I’m not disappearing,” he said. “Don’t worry. If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”

