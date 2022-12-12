(Bloomberg) -- Pham Thanh Tung, chairman of Tri Viet Securities and Tri Viet Asset Management Corp. JSC, is being investigated for alleged market manipulation, the latest police probe into securities activities.

The companies, which are under Tri Viet Group, reported the inquiry in separate website statements that cited a December 9 decision of the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Vietnam.

Tri Viet Asset Management Corp. said the probe is unrelated to the company and will not affect its business operations. Representatives of Tri Viet Group an it units were not immediately available for comment.

Shares of Tri Viet Securities fell 6.9% in morning Ho Chi Minh City trading, nearly the daily limit and a 3-week low, making it among the worst performing stock on the benchmark VN Index. Tri Viet Asset Management fell 9.4% on the Hanoi bourse to the lowest level since Nov. 25. The VN Index rose as much as 0.6%.

The probe comes amid a wide-ranging government crackdown on alleged stock violations, other wrongdoings and poor oversight by officials that resulted in market manipulation and “illicit profits” between 2015 and 2020. Vietnamese authorities in May fired the head of Ho Chi Minh City’s bourse for “very serious” shortcomings at work.

Since late March, police have detained a number of company executives, including the former chairman of Bamboo Airways and its parent FLC Group JSC Trinh Van Quyet, Tri Viet Securities former Chief Executive Officer Do Duc Nam and Louis Holdings former Chairman Do Thanh Nhan.

The latest investigation follows the implementation of stricter corporate bond regulations while stepping up scrutiny of companies. Property developers are struggling to access capital sources and potential home buyers face tightening credit as the State Bank cautions against risky real estate sector loans.

--With assistance from Nguyen Kieu Giang.

