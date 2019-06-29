(Bloomberg) -- The budget measures the Italian government is expected to pass Monday “correspond” with European Union budget rules, Italy’s finance minister said, adding that he’s optimistic the country can escape censure for not doing enough to control its debt.

“We are putting together adjustments on the budget that should be approved Monday, and afterwards we will send the measures to the Commission,” Finance Minister Giovanni Tria told reporters at the G-20 summit in Osaka. “I am optimistic because I’d argue that, overall, the commitments we’ve taken for next year and what we are doing this year correspond to compliance with the rules. I expect a positive outcome because it’s in the numbers.”

The European Commission is considering disciplinary measures against Italy because of its large debt, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television that there’s no evidence Italy is doing enough to deserve escaping a sanction.

NOTE: Rutte Says the EU Must Intervene Over Italy’s Public Finances

Tria said the two squabbling parties making up Italy’s government won’t block the measures being prepared for Monday. “The measures we are going to take have been agreed,” he said.

Italy Cabinet to Discuss Budget Update for 2019 on Monday

