Britain’s criminal trial lawyers will strike across the country on Monday in a long-running spat over government funding and fees that have collapsed in recent years.

It’s the latest sector to show its unhappiness with the UK government over a range of issues from pay to working conditions. Around 40,000 railway staff walked out last week in the largest rail strike in three decades. Teachers and National Health Service staff are also considering industrial action against a backdrop of rising inflation and low pay rises.

The Criminal Bar Association, which represents thousands of barristers in England and Wales, said around 80% of its members backed the walkout that’ll target 14 days of strike action over the next month.

The lawyers are taking the action against repeated government cuts of the legal aid budget and a record backlog of court cases. Pay for criminal barristers has also fallen and many of them are being forced to leave the profession. They are demanding a 15% increase in fees.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the strikes were “regrettable” and that “their actions will only delay justice for victims.”

During the strikes, barristers said they won’t accept new cases.

Earnings from legal aid fell by 23% in one year over the coronavirus pandemic with over 80% of their members forced into personal debt with government support, according to the union. Junior barristers earn a median income of £12,220 a year -- below minimum wage, they said.

The lawyers will gather at courts across England and Wales -- including London’s iconic Old Bailey on Monday morning.

