(Bloomberg) -- Tribal nations in Oklahoma are calling on the state to repeal a new law aimed at prohibiting schools from teaching so-called critical race theory.

The Inter-Tribal Council, which comprises the Cherokee, Choctaw, Seminole, Muscogee and Chickasaw nations, on Friday approved a resolution demanding the state legislature do away with HB 1775, which was signed into law last year. The resolution comes a week after the Osage Nation Congress voted unanimously to pass a similar resolution.

“Students deserve to learn accurate history, even the uncomfortable parts,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “House Bill 1775 is a solution in search of a problem. It derails the progress Oklahoma has made to teach the full, complex history of our state’s relationship with Native American tribes.”

The Osage Nation Congress voted 12-0 last week to pass its resolution after a teacher in Dewey, Oklahoma, said she would no longer teach “Killers of the Flower Moon” in class because she is concerned she could be found in violation of the new law. Published in 2017, the book, by journalist David Grann, details a criminal conspiracy in which White men murdered Osages in the 1920s to take their share of lucrative mineral rights.

“The purpose of education is to make you feel uncomfortable, to have hard conversations,” said Osage Congressman Billy Keene. “I’m proud to serve on a tribal body that is standing up to such ignorance and stupidity.”

The law prohibits teaching that any one race or gender is inherently superior, as well as any lessons that cause a student to feel uncomfortable because of their race or gender. Oklahoma is one of at least eight states that have passed similar laws, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. A growing list of others have anti-critical race theory measures pending.

Last year, the ACLU and others filed what it called “the first federal lawsuit facially challenging one of these statewide bans.” Filing on behalf of a group that includes individual students and teachers in Oklahoma schools, the plaintiffs argued that the Oklahoma law violates both the First and 14th amendments.

In an opinion piece earlier this week, the editorial board of the Tulsa World said it supported the Osage Nation’s resolution. It said that while no one should be thought of as superior or inferior based on race or gender, the Oklahoma law is “too vague and has, in practice, been used to punish school districts and teachers that don’t hew to the state’s prevailing political winds.”

Referencing the ACLU lawsuit, the editorial board added: “The Oklahoma Legislature could make that lawsuit moot and do the right thing by listening to the Osage Nation Congress — and many others — and repealing it.”

