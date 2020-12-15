(Bloomberg) -- Venture firm Tribe Capital is seeking to raise $200 million for a special purpose acquisition company that could go public as soon as January, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp. will seek a target in the technology sector and is in talks with potential underwriters, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Tribe co-founder Arjun Sethi is set to be the SPAC’s chief executive officer, and Dubai-based Arrow Capital is slated to sponsor the SPAC alongside Tribe. Its board is expected to include Tribe co-founder Ted Maidenberg and Arrow founder Rohit Nanani.

Like FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp., which raised $414 million in an October IPO, the Tribe SPAC won’t be prohibited from pursuing a transaction with a company affiliated with its sponsors or directors, such as one within its portfolio, one person said. FirstMark Horizon -- backed by venture firm FirstMark Capital-- said in a filing that it will seek a fairness opinion from an independent adviser should it choose to strike a deal with a related entity.

Tribe declined to comment. An Arrow Capital representative didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

San Francisco-based Tribe’s investments include software-maker Carta, 3D-printed rocket maker Relativity Space and Momentus Inc., its website shows. Momentus, which has ambitions to transport in-orbit satellites and cargo, agreed in October to go public through a merger with a SPAC.

Tribe founders Sethi, Maidenberg and Jonathan Hsu previously were partners at Social Capital, led by Chamath Palihapitiya.

More than $70 billion, a record sum, has been raised via U.S. SPACs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read more: Goldman Strategists Say SPACs May Spur $300 Billion M&A Activity

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.