(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine needs to be judged by a special tribunal, even in absentia, to safeguard the global system and seize assets needed for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Latvian President Egils Levits said.

“One of the consequences is the seizure of Russian assets abroad,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. Russia’s invasion “is the gravest violation of international law since 1945,” said Levits, a former judge at the European Court of Justice.

Western countries froze Russia’s central bank assets after it invaded Ukraine in February. A special tribunal would allow the seizure and transfer of those assets to aid Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — have been pushing for an international tribunal to be set up to bring Russian political and military leaders to justice. An international tribunal would resolve legal loopholes since other courts don’t have jurisdiction.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.