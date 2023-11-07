(Bloomberg) -- Former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet is confident that central banks around the world will be able to bring inflation down to 2% in the next couple of years, echoing forecasts by his successor Christine Lagarde.

“I’m reasonably confident that we will reach the goal, around 2% in 2025,” Trichet said in a recent interview in Dubai. “I am impressed that the message is the same coming from the ECB and from the Fed and from many other central banks.”

Interest rates are likely to remain around the current level for longer than some market participants would think, he said. Lagarde and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell are saying “rightly in my eyes,” and this signals that rates “won’t probably be cut before the end of the first semester of next year,” he added.

The ECB last month hit pause on an unprecedented campaign of interest-rate hikes as it seeks to wrest back control of inflation. Officials have signaled borrowing costs will remain elevated, to ensure consumer-price gains return to 2%, though the weakening euro-zone economy is raising questions about when cuts will become necessary.

In the US, a cooling job market has given the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates on hold in December and reinforces market views that it is done with the most aggressive hiking campaign in four decades.

Speaking to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Lagarde said the ECB is “determined to bring inflation down to 2%.”

“According to our projections we will get there in 2025,” she added in remarks posted Saturday on the ECB’s website.

Trichet said there was a “consensus” among the most important central banks of the world to get inflation back to around 2% in the medium term. “This is a very important element in the global economy,” he said.

If countries lose control of price stability, there could be a return to what happened after the first oil shock and the second oil shock in the 1970’s, he warned, when Paul Volcker had to raise US interest rates to 20% to break a stubborn cycle of rising prices and wages.

Still, Trichet said he’s confident that the global economy is “presently minimizing the price, because the determination of central banks is out of question,” after some initial hesitation.

“A price has always to be paid to get back to price stability, nothing is given without any effort,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.