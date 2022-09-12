Trickle of New Listings Hints at IPO Thaw: The London Rush

Serco Group Plc: Rupert Soames, the outsourcing company’s chief executive officer, will retire from the business in September next year.

The company named its current CEO of UK and Europe Mark Irwin to replace Soames

London Stock Exchange Group Plc: Two more companies stay the plan listings in London, in a sign that the stock exchange’s recent drought of new listings might be starting to ease.

Sustainable Farmland Trust Plc is looking to raise £200 million to invest in US farmland assets, while Independent Living REIT is planning to raise £150 million to invest in supported housing

Greencoat Renewables Plc: The renewable infrastructure company says it is well placed to benefit from Europe’s bid to reduce reliance on gas.

The company said elevated power prices supported increased levels of reinvestment

The UK economy grew less than expected in July as industrial production and construction shrank, according to GDP data released Monday morning. The 0.2% expansion followed a 0.6% decline in June, when gross domestic product was curtailed the public holiday for the Platinum jubilee, the Office for National Statistics said.

In London, King Charles III and the Queen Consort will meet both Houses of Parliament today in Westminster Hall, where they will express condolences to the new monarch. Later, Charles and Camilla will fly to Edinburgh where they'll pay their respects and meet Scottish politicians. Read the plan for the next few days.

Liz Truss damaged Britain’s system of government by sacking a top civil servant and removing another in her first days in office, according to two former heads of the Civil Service. Meanwhile, the prime minister’s plan to spend billions of pounds capping energy prices may help shield British households this winter — but for investors in UK government bonds there’s only more pain in store.

AstraZeneca Plc is aiming to more than double its portfolio of new cancer drugs by the end of this decade, seeking the top spot in the world’s most lucrative category of medicines.

The cost of living crisis is claiming another casualty: the Aga.

Ocado Group Plc is scheduled to update the market tomorrow. Barclays analysts upgraded the stock last week and said they expect the company’s retail sales to improve. Ocado’s shares have fallen 55% so far this year.

