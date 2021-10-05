(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she opposes a $1 trillion coin to cope with the debt ceiling, saying it’s a “gimmick”

Fed Chairman Jay Powell has the backing of more than half the Republicans who sit on the Senate Banking Committee, support that could help him earn a second term to lead the central bank Senator Elizabeth Warren said revelations about investment transactions last year by Fed officials call into question Jerome Powell’s leadership

Australia’s banking regulator raised the minimum interest-rate buffer that lenders need to account for when assessing home-loan applications, citing growing risks to financial stability

For much of the pandemic, a group of places in the Asia-Pacific brought infections to zero, becoming virus-free havens in a world ravaged by the pathogen. Only one is still holding fast: China

Chinese diplomats informed G-20 officials that President Xi Jinping does not currently plan to attend this month’s summit in Italy

South Korea’s inflation came in faster than expected, bolstering the view it will raise interest rates again this year. Bloomberg Economics similarly sees the stage set for another rate increase

Higher oil prices and coal shortages risk fanning inflation and slowing economic growth in India ahead of a central bank meeting The outlook on India’s credit rating was raised to stable from negative by Moody’s Investors Service

Japan’s activity fell in the week ended Oct. 1, according to high-frequency data tracked by Bloomberg Economics

French President Emmanuel Macron must soon make the biggest decision for years to come on the makeup of ECB policy makers

U.K. firms are facing an “historic surge” in inflationary pressures Boris Johnson is colliding with business as he tries to deliver on his promise to remake the U.K. after Brexit.

Just weeks after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, a cash crisis has crippled its already feeble economy

Iceland’s prospects of enjoying the biggest catch of capelin fish in two decades has prompted Islandsbanki HF to raise its growth outlook for the economy in 202

The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won’t be the last

