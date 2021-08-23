Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics surged in pre-market trading Monday after the immuno-oncology company, which has a head office in Mississauga, Ont., agreed to be acquired by Pfizer Inc.

Under the terms of the deal, Pfizer will purchase Trillium for US$18.50 per share, which values the company at US$2.26 billion. The deal represents a 118 per cent premium to Trillium’s 60-day weighted average price, according to a release.

“With Pfizer’s global reach and deep capabilities, we believe our programs will advance more quickly to the patients we’ve always aspired to serve. We believe this is a good outcome for patients and our shareholders,” said Trillium Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jan Skvarka in the release.

Trillium’s Nasdaq-listed shares were up almost 200 per cent in pre-market trading as of 7:20AM ET Monday. They closed Friday at US$6.09 on the Nasdaq and at $7.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.