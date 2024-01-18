(Bloomberg) -- Three top executives within Citigroup Inc.’s equities-trading business have left as Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser continues with her sweeping overhaul of the Wall Street giant.

Thomas Lynch, who joined Citigroup in 2022 as global head of prime sales, has left, according to people familiar with the matter. Matt Brady, who was hired in 2021 to lead delta-one sales in the Americas has also departed, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel matters.

Tim Gately, a 16-year veteran of the lender who most recently oversaw equities sales in the US, has also left. Salima Habib will now oversee equities sales for both North America and Latin America, one of the people said.

Citigroup is in the midst of a vast restructuring that will see the Wall Street giant eliminate 5,000 jobs before the end of the first quarter as part of Fraser’s quest to cut expenses and boost the sprawling bank’s lagging returns. In the coming years, executives have said they expect those efforts to allow the firm to eliminate 20,000 roles in total and save as much as $2.5 billion in expenses.

Read more: Citi to Cut 20,000 Roles in Fraser’s Bid to Boost Returns

Gately and a spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment, while Lynch and Brady didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. eFinancialCareers earlier reported on the departures.

While Citigroup’s fixed-income division is one of the biggest in the world, the firm’s equities unit has long struggled to keep up with larger rivals including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Led by Fater Belbachir, the bank’s equities business generated just $4 billion of revenue in 2023, a 9% decline from the previous year and the lowest haul among the five biggest Wall Street banks.

That’s also down slightly from the $4.1 billion in revenue the division brought in for 2020, the year Belbachir took the reins of the business. Citigroup is the only major bank to post a decline in equities trading revenue in that time, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Gately spent more than a decade working in high-yield and distressed-debt trading and first joined Citigroup in 2008 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to run European credit trading. He was promoted to become head of equities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Citigroup in 2014 and two years later was moved to oversee the same business in the Americas.

Lynch, who reported directly to Belbachir, was a 25-year veteran of Goldman Sachs when he first joined Citigroup. As global head of prime sales, he helped oversee key relationships with Citigroup’s hedge-fund clients. Brady was previously a managing director and senior equities salesman at Bank of America Corp. before joining Citigroup and, according to his LinkedIn, earlier spent 15 years at Morgan Stanley.

