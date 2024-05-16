(Bloomberg) -- Gridiron Capital senior managing director Will Hausberg and managing directors Brad Skaf and Doug Rosenstein are leaving the private equity firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New Canaan, Connecticut-based firm has notified its investors of the departures, said one of the people. The trio are set to explore other opportunities including potentially starting a new firm, said some of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the moves.

Hausberg, who was named senior managing director in 2022, joined the firm in 2011 and is on the board of AML RightSource, Class Valuation, Colibri Group, Royal Paper, and Travel Nurse Across America, Gridiron’s website shows.

Skaf is on the boards of AML RightSource, the Service Companies and Cubii, according to Gridiron’s website, has worked at the firm since 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. He and Rosenstein were promoted to managing director in November.

Rosenstein, who joined in 2015, is on the boards of Class Valuation, Colibri Group, Esquire Deposition Solutions, Travel Nurse Across America, and Vistage Worldwide, the firm’s website shows.

A spokesperson for Gridiron declined to comment.

The firm, led by Tom Burger and Kevin Jackson, said in October it raised $2.1 billion for Gridiron Capital Fund V and affiliated funds — beating its $1.8 billion target. The firm aims to acquire control positions in North American consumer, services and niche industrial businesses.

