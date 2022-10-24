(Bloomberg) -- A New York lawyer pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge for his role in a multimillion-dollar insurance scam that involved recruiting homeless people to deliberately fall and injure themselves.

Marc Elefant, 51, was the third defendant to admit guilt in the scam, which also involved a litigation-funding company and a doctor, federal prosecutors said in a statement Monday. Patients were recruited from shelters and offered money to undergo unnecessary surgeries and then charged for high-interest loans to cover medical fees.

“Elefant and his co-conspirators preyed upon the most vulnerable members of society in order to enrich themselves,” Damian Williams, the US attorney for Manhattan, said in the statement.

The trip-and-fall scheme involved filing lawsuits to defraud business owners and insurers of more than $31 million, prosecutors said.

Between 2013 and 2018, more than 400 patients were recruited, many of them drug addicts or homeless, to pretend and deliberately trip over cracked sidewalks and potholes, the government alleged.

Once injured, the patients would be taken to doctors involved in the scam and offered between $1,000 and $1,500 to undergo surgeries, some of which were unnecessary, according to the indictment. One patient almost died during her surgery, prosecutors said.

Elefant filed lawsuits against insurers and the owners of the places where the injuries took place, according to the indictment. Litigation funding companies involved in the scam would cover the patients’ legal and medical fees but charged exorbitant interest rates, including up to 100% on personal loans, the government said.

Once the insurance claim was paid out, most of the funds went to ligation funders, doctors and lawyers, including Elefant, with little left over for patients, prosecutors said.

As part of his plea, Elefant agreed to forfeit $955,281 to the US and make restitution in the amount of $1.486 million. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25.

This case is USA v. Constantine, 21-cr-00530, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

