(Bloomberg) -- While a visit to Ikea may feel like an eternity for some, 31 people in Northern Denmark ended up spending a night in the furniture warehouse after a snowstorm closed the local roads and halted public transportation.

Six customers and 25 staffers at Ikea in Aalborg, Denmark were served store classics like cinnamon rolls and watched Christmas shows and sport on the store’s many televisions, while waiting to see if the weather was improving. The bunch ended up having to each pick one of the many beds available in the warehouse’s showroom.

“It was better than sleeping in the car,” Michelle Barrett told Danish Broadcaster DR Thursday morning. “We have mostly just been laughing about the situation, as we most likely will not experience it again.”

