(Bloomberg) -- Just months after they were killed off in the historic oil collapse, WisdomTree is relaunching leveraged exchange-traded products tied to the commodity in a remarkable comeback even by 2020 standards.

The Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged, WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged and WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short products will be listed this week, the company said in a statement. The move is “in response to significant investor demand for these exposures which allow them to express high conviction views on oil markets,” a spokesperson for WisdomTree said.

WisdomTree was forced to shutter the products in the aftermath of this year’s price collapse, when the coronavirus destroyed oil demand and OPEC+ flooded the market with supply. Now, with traders betting on an economic recovery in 2021, the ETP provider says it has tweaked its methodology to make the products more robust.

A slew of oil ETPs that survived the turmoil were forced to change the swaps and futures contracts they held in order to limit exposure to wild swings in near-term prices. WisdomTree says the new funds will track a contract that is one month further away than before and have been restructured to allow them to change their holdings if prices fall near zero again.

Their return coincides with a rally in crude on optimism a potential coronavirus vaccine can help demand recover. It also follows heavy withdrawals from some of the world’s biggest oil ETFs as investors booked profits amid the rebound.

(Updates with details of recent fund flows.)

