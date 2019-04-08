(Bloomberg) -- Fighter jets under the control of eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar struck near the capital’s only functioning international airport on Monday, state television said, escalating an offensive on Tripoli that’s threatening to plunge the nation into civil war and convulse oil markets.

The report of strikes came after Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army claimed it had seized control of Tripoli’s old main airfield -- a facility that was largely abandoned after earlier fighting. The LNA is pressing its offensive launched last week to take the capital -- home to key prizes such as the National Oil Corp. and the central bank. Flights from the airport were suspended, Al-Jazeera satellite channel reported.

The advance, which Haftar says aims to “cleanse” the OPEC member of terrorists and militias, has been countered by forces supporting the UN-backed and internationally-recognized government headed by Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj. The fighting, which erupted last week ahead of a planned UN-sponsored reconciliation conference, took even Haftar’s foreign backers by surprise.

Libya has been ruled by the two feuding administrations and dozens of regional militias since 2014. The ensuing chaos provided fertile ground for the rise of militants, including those linked to Islamic State.

The United Nations said the recent violence had already displaced 2,800 people in affected areas, and the world body appealed for both sides to accept a temporary ceasefire to allow emergency workers to work unhindered.

But there was little indication that either side was inclined to step back, with Sarraj intent on retaining Tripoli and the few trappings of authority he holds, and Haftar, who has secured control of most of the rest of the country including major oil assets, viewing the capital as a game-changer. The fighting has already left at least almost three dozen dead.

International condemnation has been quick and sustained. Libya’s neighbor, Tunisia, appealed for calm, as did Egypt and the United Arab Emirates -- both of which share Haftar’s hatred of Islamists and have backed him.

Surprised Allies

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement late Sunday that Washington was “deeply concerned” about Haftar’s threat to Tripoli. The U.S. also withdrew a contingent of troops that support the U.S. Africa Command.

“A political solution is the only way to unify the country and provide a plan for security, stability and prosperity for all Libyans,” Pompeo said.

France, which along with Italy has sought to iron out the differences between Haftar and Sarraj, was unaware of the eastern leader’s plans, a French official said. Paris has called on him to pullback his forces and take part in the UN-backed political process, the official, who asked not to be named under French government rules, said.

So far, the fighting has been far from the key oil installations -- with the main one that could face immediate risk being the port of Zawiya, to where the country’s biggest oil field, Sharara, pumps up its crude for export. Even so, oil markets were rattled, with Brent futures adding as much as 0.7 percent, approaching $71 per barrel in London.

Volcano of Anger

Haftar’s offensive coincided with a visit last week by the UN’s secretary general, Antonio Guterres, who left the North African nation hours after his arrival dismayed and appealing for calm.

Sarraj ordered a counter-offensive to retake the country’s cities, dubbing the operation the “Volcano of Anger.” But with few organized forces under his command, it was unclear what kind of reach he or the central government could have when the immediate priority was to block the drive by a better-organized and battle-seasoned LNA.

Opinion is divided on Haftar’s motives. Some analysts say he’s probably jockeying for a better bargaining position ahead of the reconciliation conference, while others argue he’s seriously pushing to take Tripoli to secure the state-run oil company and the central bank and fund his rule.

His earlier southern advance from his base in the east have left him in control of most of the vital oil fields and installations. But the proceeds from oil sales still land with the NOC and the central bank.

