(Bloomberg) -- Libya’s internationally recognized government said it conducted air strikes for the first time against the main forward airbase for eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, destroying a hangar containing drones and a Russian-made military transport plane.

The strike on the airbase in Jufra, Haftar’s central Libyan staging ground for a three-month offensive on Tripoli, came days after the strongman’s forces announced a renewed attempt to seize the capital in a battle that has stalled at the city’s outskirts and drawn in increasing foreign intervention.

The strike on the Jufra airbase destroyed “a hangar containing drones and an Ilyushin 76 transport plane used to supply the armed groups,” the GNA military statement said, referring to Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army.

