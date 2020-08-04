Montreal-based retailer Boutique Tristan & Iseut Inc. is seeking creditor protection.

The company behind the Tristan fashion brand filed a notice of intention on July 21 to file a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, according to documents posted online by trustee MNP Ltd.

MNP says the notice is often the first stage of a restructuring process, and protects companies from creditors until they can create a plan to reorganize.

Tristan joins other Canadian retailers, such as Frank and Oak. Reitmans and Aldo Group, that have filed for some form of creditor protection in recent months.

The company, founded in 1973, had long promoted that up to 30 per cent of its clothing was Canadian-made.

More recently, Tristan has been manufacturing face shields for use as protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.