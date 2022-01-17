(Bloomberg) -- Triton Investment Management sweetened its offer for Clinigen Group Plc to win the backing of shareholders including activist Elliott Investment Management.

Triton offered 925 pence per share in cash for each Clinigen share, up from 883 pence on Dec. 8, it said in a statement Monday.

The proposal is final and “fully reflects the strengths of Clinigen’s business and its prospects whilst providing shareholders the opportunity to crystallize the value of their holdings today,” Triton said. Clinigen’s board backed the offer.

The new bid values the pharmaceutical company at 1.3 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) on a fully diluted basis. Some investors including Elliott, Clinigen’s largest shareholder, considered the earlier offer to undervalue the target, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Clinigen’s second-largest holder, Slater Investments Ltd., said it opposed the deal under its earlier terms.

A vote on the transaction scheduled for Jan. 18 was moved to Feb. 8.

