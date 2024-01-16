(Bloomberg) -- The owners of Trivium Packaging are exploring a sale of the company, which might fetch more than $3.5 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Ardagh Group SA and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board are working with advisers to prepare for a possible auction of Trivium, according to the people. The company is likely to attract interest from private equity firms and industry peers, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty that Ardagh and OTPP will decide to proceed with a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Trivium produces metal packaging products for sectors including food, beauty and home care and generates annual revenue of about $3.3 billion, according to its website. The company was formed in 2019 through the merger of OTPP-backed Exal Corp. and Ardagh’s food and specialty packaging business.

Ardagh and OTPP explored a sale of Trivium in 2021, only to abandon the effort, the people said. Representatives for Trivium and OTPP declined to comment. A spokesperson for Ardagh didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

