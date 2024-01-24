(Bloomberg) -- A tropical cyclone has formed off Australia and is expected to cross the coast later Thursday, weeks after a storm unleashed a deluge in Queensland state that damaged crops and inundated homes.

Cyclone Kirrily has developed in the Coral Sea and is expected to strengthen as it tracks toward Queensland, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The storm, which is currently a Category 1 system, is forecast to make landfall between Cardwell and Bowen, the weather bureau said.

Queensland is still counting the costs of Cyclone Jasper, which the Insurance Council of Australia declared a “catastrophe,” after the storm dumped heavy rain across the far north that led to widespread flooding. It’s the first time that two systems have hit the state weeks apart since 2015.

“The cumulative effect on farms and communities who are hit with consecutive weather events is incredibly difficult,” said Jo Sheppard, the chief executive officer of the Queensland Farmers’ Federation. Sugar cane, mango, pineapple, avocado, chicken and dairy farmers could be impacted, she added.

Queensland accounts for 95% of Australia’s sugar output and any damage will affect the 2024 crop that will be harvested later this year.

After Kirrily crosses the coast, the cyclone is expected to quickly weaken to a tropical low, moving further inland and then west southwest across central Queensland, according to the bureau. Heavy to intense rainfall is likely during Friday and into the weekend, the weather forecaster said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.