(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Cyclone Jasper weakened after lashing Australia’s far north overnight, yet forecasters are warning of major flooding threats to the region during Thursday.

Jasper made landfall in the vicinity of Wujal Wujal, just north of Cape Tribulation in Queensland state, as a Category 2 system on Wednesday, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. While it is no longer of tropical cyclone intensity, flood warnings have been issued for several areas including the tourist hotspots of Cairns, Port Douglas and Cooktown.

Several areas were hit by flooding, including tourist town Daintree Village, which received 390 millimeters (15.4 inches) of rain in 24 hours and heavy rainfall is expected to continue Thursday. The storm, now inland on Cape York, could redevelop into a cyclone in the Gulf of Carpentaria this weekend or in the Northern Territory later next week, according to the bureau.

Australia has grappled with an increasing number of extreme weather events from bushfires to storms, while the onset of an El Niño weather event is expected to exacerbate hot and dry conditions in much of the country. The nation’s cyclone season typically runs from November to April.

While the region Jasper has initially impacted is relatively light on resource projects and the system missed major sugarcane-growing regions, it could later affect some raw materials projects in the Northern Territory.

