(Bloomberg) -- A tropical depression west of Miami will strengthen once it gets over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters and is set to bring flooding rains along the coastline from the Florida Panhandle to New Orleans through much of next week.The storm, likely to be called Sally when its winds reach 39 miles (63 kilometers) per hour, will probably make landfall between Mobile, Alabama, and New Orleans.

Its structure and path mean it won’t have a great effect on offshore oil and natural gas fields, and it will miss areas devastated by Hurricane Laura in August.Flooding is the primary risk: the system could bring 10 to 20 inches (25 to 51 cm) of rain along the Gulf coast, said James Gebhardt, a meteorologist with Maxar.“That is going to be the main issue with this system,” Gebhardt said by telephone. “It is going to slow down. There will be heavy rains from Monday through early Thursday. It is a large rainmaker.”

Costs

On its current track, the storm looks set to cause about $1 billion of losses and damage, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. If it blows water from Lake Pontchartrain toward New Orleans, or the flooding gets worse, there’s a chance the costs will rise.

The evolving system is currently dubbed the season’s 19th by the National Hurricane Center. If it takes the moniker Sally, though, it will be 2020’s 18th named storm in the Atlantic, the earliest that tally has been reached in records going back to 1851, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University’s seasonal hurricane forecast.

The previous record was set by Stan, which formed in October 2005. So far seven storms have hit the U.S. in 2020, including Laura, which devastated southwest Louisiana, and Hurricane Isaias, which temporarily knocked out power to millions in the Northeast.There’s some doubt the system will be named Sally, since four other potential storms in the Atlantic could claim the name first, according to the NHC. Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are also currently churning across the central Atlantic.

