(Bloomberg) -- Dangerously high temperatures have returned to the northwestern US, 13 months after unprecedented heat shattered records there. While the heat is not expected to reach last year’s highest peaks — Portland, Oregon, hit 116° Fahrenheit (46.4° Celsius) in June 2021 — this heat wave may last five or six days, uncommon longevity for a cool part of the country. Portland may near 100°F and Seattle will see highs in the 90s, according to Brian Thompson, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather Inc.

The National Weather Service has put alerts in effect through Friday or Saturday for most of Washington, northern Idaho and California, and much of Oregon.

The dynamics of the heat are similar to last year, with a high-pressure ridge forcing the jet stream north. It’s “not as extreme as last year, but still hot enough where we’re setting daily records in a lot of places,” Thompson said. The Dalles, Oregon, hit 111° on Tuesday. Seattle set a new record of 94°, beating the city record by 2°, and Vancouver, Washington, reached 101°, edging past its previous record by a degree.

Lawmakers in the region have spent much of the past year establishing heat emergency plans so that dangerous heat never again takes people by surprise as it did in late June 2021.

Kristie Ebi, a University of Washington professor who studies climate change and public health, happened to be in the UK for several days this month, experiencing its historic heat wave, then flew back into another hot spell at home. She says that governments are taking heat more seriously than ever, and have rolled out plans and protocols — such as the Heatwave Plan for England — to communicate and mitigate against dangers. “People get it and people are taking action,” she said.

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a new information portal at heat.gov to help people anticipate and cope with extreme heat, which is only going to continue to worsen as long as greenhouse gas pollution continues.

The Climate Shift Index, a web tool launched earlier this year by the research nonprofit Climate Central, shows parts of the US Pacific Northwest experiencing heat this week that was made two to four times more likely by greenhouse gas pollution. With nighttime, or daily low, temperatures rising faster than the daytime highs, some areas are now at least five times more likely to experience hot nights.

Last year’s heat emergency over the western US-Canada border was the subject of a rapid climate analysis by World Weather Attribution. The team found the episode would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change — and may happen once or twice a decade by mid-century.

