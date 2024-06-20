(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Alberto is strengthening as the system neared the Gulf coast of Mexico, and is expected to dump heavy rain across the northeast of the country and into southern Texas.

The center of Alberto is expected to reach the coast of Mexico early Thursday, and maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 miles (85 kilometers) per hour, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The system is the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season this year.

The hurricane season runs from June through November, and can shut oil and gas production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, wreak havoc on agriculture and cause significant damage to homes and roads. There could be as many as 25 named storms this season, compared with an average of 14.

Alberto is a large system, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 460 miles from the center, according to the weather agency. Rainfall of 5 to 10 inches is expected across northeast Mexico and into southern Texas. Some parts of Mexico may get as much as 20 inches.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 51 counties on Wednesday, according to a post on X.

