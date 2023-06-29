(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Beatriz formed in the Pacific just west of Mexico where it is forecast to quickly grow into a hurricane Friday and possibly scrape the coastline near the container port of Manzanillo Saturday.

Beatriz has top winds of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour and is forecast to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the US National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. local time advisory. Hurricane warnings and watches have been posted along the coastline.

Beatriz is forecast to bring “a risk of hurricane-force winds and a dangerous storm surge to portions of the southwestern coast of Mexico during the next couple of days,” hurricane specialist Robbie Berg wrote in his outlook. “Locally heavy rainfall is expected across southern Mexico from the state of Oaxaca westward to the state of Jalisco.”

Beatriz is the second storm in the eastern Pacific this year; hurricane Adrian, which is headed out to sea, formed earlier this week. The eastern Pacific season runs May 15 to Nov. 30 and usually sees more storms than the tropical Atlantic.

