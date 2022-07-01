(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Bonnie formed in the Caribbean east of Nicaragua, a dangerous system that threatens a potential humanitarian crisis but isn’t a major threat to oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico.

With winds of 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour, Bonnie was about 230 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, the National Hurricane Center said in a statement Friday at 9:15 a.m. in New York. The storm is expected to strike the Central American country on Saturday.

Heavy rains could touch off deadly flooding and mudslides that threaten to bring widespread damage across the region. Nicaragua has been battered by tropical systems in recent years, including major hurricanes Eta and Iota in 2020 that led to power outages and isolated towns. Bonnie isn’t forecast to reach that level of power, but it can still be a destructive system.

Bonnie -- the second named Atlantic storm of 2022 -- threatens to reemerge in the Pacific next week, where it is forecast to grow to at least a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale. If it does so, it would likely be renamed as Darby. That would make it the year’s second storm to start in one ocean and then re-form in another.

