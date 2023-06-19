(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the central Atlantic, where it is forecast to grow into a hurricane and menace the Lesser Antilles islands in the Caribbean later this week.

Bret was about 1,295 miles (2,084 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands, part of the Lesser Antilles, with winds of 40 miles per hour, the US National Hurricane Center said Monday in a 5 p.m. advisory. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength with 80 mph winds by late Thursday and potentially deliver flooding rains, storm surge and high winds across the islands.

There is wide variety in computer forecast models leading to some uncertainty, “however, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place,” Eric Blake and Larry Kelly, forecasters at the center, wrote in an outlook.

Bret is the third storm so far this year, following an unnamed system in January and Tropical Storm Arlene earlier this month.

