(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Filipo is bearing down on Mozambique’s coast, where it’s forecast to make landfall south of the port city of Beira on Tuesday, bringing winds of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles) an hour and torrential rain.

The storm, named Filipo after having reached the “moderate” tropical storm status, will strengthen to a “severe” storm before striking the coast, according to Meteo France. It will dump as much as 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rain in 24 hours in some areas, Mozambique’s Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia said in a statement Sunday.

Mozambique’s cyclone season typically runs from December to March, though the storms can strike in April too. The southeast African nation is still recovering from deadly and damaging cyclones over the past five years, including Freddy and Idai.

