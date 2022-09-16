(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands have been put on alert as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches, bringing heavy rains that threaten to cause flooding and mudslides.

The tropical storm warnings for the two US territories were issued Friday by the US National Hurricane Center, adding to other such alerts for Caribbean nations including Antigua, St. Maarten and Guadeloupe as Fiona sweeps through the region.

International airports on the British Virgin Islands are closing later Friday due to Fiona, according to the country’s airports authority.

Fiona is expected to strengthen gradually over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and could be near hurricane strength as the storm gets closer to the Dominican Republic Sunday night or early Monday, the advisory said. Top winds have hit 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour and could peak at 75 miles per hour into next week, according to the advisory.

Fiona is the sixth of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. The number of Atlantic hurricanes has been increasing over the years. In 2020, a record 30 storms formed. In 2021, there were 21, and this year forecasters expected well above the 14 systems that mark an average season.

