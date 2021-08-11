(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Fred, the sixth named Atlantic storm of the year, will dump up to four inches (10 centimeters) of rain on the Dominican Republic Wednesday before moving west to threaten Cuba and Florida.

The storm, which formed Tuesday night, was 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Santo Domingo at 8 a.m. local time with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said. Storm watches and warnings extend from the Dominican Republic to the southern Bahamas.

On its current path, Fred may reach southern Florida by Friday morning, though it may weaken as it passes over Hispaniola. Forecasters are expecting an active hurricane season, with as many as 21 storms. While the past month has been relatively quiet, the period from August to October is typically more busy.

