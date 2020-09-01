(Bloomberg) -- Tropical Storm Nana has formed south of Jamaica and will threaten Central America, but is expected to steer clear of the U.S. Gulf Coast as that region recovers from Hurricane Laura.

Storm watches have been posted for Honduras, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, and will probably expanded to include Belize, Guatemala and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

“Additional development is expected today and on Wednesday,” Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the center, wrote in his forecast. A second system near North Carolina is expected to vanish into larger weather patterns.

Nana is 2020’s 14th storm in the Atlantic and the earliest that milestone has been reached in records going back to 1851, said Phil Klotzbach, a researcher with Colorado State University. Half of all storms this year have hit the U.S., including Hurricane Laura, which killed at least 16 people in Louisiana, knocked out power and potentially caused as much as $8 billion in insured losses.A large area of high pressure pushing storms away means there isn’t an immediate chance of more threats to the Gulf of Mexico region, said Jim Rouiller, a meteorologist with the Energy Weather Group. Laura and Tropical Storm Marco’s trek through the Gulf also churned up cooler water, which inhibits storm growth.“U.S. interests can definitely stand down on this one,” Rouiller said.However, conditions will change and Gulf waters will quickly heat back up to the point where they can support a new storm if one should arise.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.