(Bloomberg) -- Climate change is making Tropical Storm Nicole stronger -- and weirder.

As it barrels toward Florida’s east coast, Nicole is gaining strength from Atlantic Ocean waters that are about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than usual, according to Jeff Masters, a meteorologist and author with Yale Climate Connections.

Part of that warmth is because of normal weather patterns that have led to less winds that churn up colder, deeper water. But extreme temperatures are linked to climate change, including heat waves over the US in recent weeks, said Masters.

It’s also strange for a storm to approach Florida from the east this time of year, when the powerful west-to-east blowing jet stream typically moves south, pushing weather systems away from the Atlantic coast. This shift in the jet stream is relatively new, and while researchers aren’t sure why it’s happening, Masters said climate change is a likely factor.

“We’ve seen a lot of jet stream craziness the last few years,” Masters said. “So many things are going haywire right now in the climate system that we can just add this to the list.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.